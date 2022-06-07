First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

BUSE opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Busey has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

