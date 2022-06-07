EvidenZ Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $1,167.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

