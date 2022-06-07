Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $19.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

ESEA opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a return on equity of 93.37% and a net margin of 55.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Euroseas (Get Rating)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.