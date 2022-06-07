Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Euroseas has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $19.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.
ESEA opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ESEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Univest Sec began coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
About Euroseas (Get Rating)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).
