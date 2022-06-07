EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $238.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 151.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $238.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00187861 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,558,479,842 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.