ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.60. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.94. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

