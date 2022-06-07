ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Shares of ESAB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 28,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,918. ESAB has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

