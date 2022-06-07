Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,067,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 4,402,484 shares.The stock last traded at $7.28 and had previously closed at $6.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Noble Financial started coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 46,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 46,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.