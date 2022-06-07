Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

UUUU opened at $6.57 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $173,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

