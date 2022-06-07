Emerging Markets Horizon Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HORIU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 7th

Emerging Markets Horizon’s (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 7th. Emerging Markets Horizon had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Emerging Markets Horizon stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. Emerging Markets Horizon has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

