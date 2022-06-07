Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.54.

EMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,123. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.37. Emera has a 12-month low of C$55.96 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company has a market cap of C$16.46 billion and a PE ratio of 27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 112.95%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

