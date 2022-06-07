ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.09 ($8.69) and last traded at €8.09 ($8.69). Approximately 56,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.20 ($8.82).

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.75) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $512.27 million and a PE ratio of 23.43.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

