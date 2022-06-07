Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.02 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.27 EPS.

EA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.78. 42,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $277,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,304.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.