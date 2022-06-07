Electroneum (ETN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $78,915.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $78,915.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,921,283,668 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.