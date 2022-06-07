Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.13. 72,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,333. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

