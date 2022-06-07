e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) SVP Sells $180,673.04 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. 790,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,602. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

