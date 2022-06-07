DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 829,631 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,631 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 2,567.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.