DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,132,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,653,000 after buying an additional 443,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on M shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

