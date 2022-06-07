DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,353 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Union by 16.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 46.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after purchasing an additional 885,273 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Western Union by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

WU stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

