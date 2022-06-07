DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DT opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

