Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stake Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,475,192 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.31% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,089 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,487,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,166 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,529,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

DNB opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

