DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. DT Midstream comprises about 3.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of DTM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

