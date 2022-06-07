DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

DPRating (RATING) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 6th. DPRating has a total market cap of $314,482.65 and $23,779.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DPRating alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,409.29 or 0.99987873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.