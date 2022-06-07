Donut Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market capitalization of $138,198.41 and $867.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 252.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00138312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01066176 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00395601 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars.

