Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.85 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $28.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.92 billion to $28.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $30.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $161.45. 1,198,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,568. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

