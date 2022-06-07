Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $427.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.26.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.