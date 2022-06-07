Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$37.35 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

