Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS DWVYF remained flat at $$37.35 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.80. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

