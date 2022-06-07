Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.20

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Datatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.
