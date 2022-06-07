Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $265.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,472. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

