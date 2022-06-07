Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $6.54 Million in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 652,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHRNU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,792,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,016,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

AHRNU stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

