Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

WGO stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.