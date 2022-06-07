Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 231.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Exelon by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,631,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,969,000 after acquiring an additional 785,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $4,923,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $207,785,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

