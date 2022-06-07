Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

PAG opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.82. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

