Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 77,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 375,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,475,000 after buying an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 548,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,375,000 after buying an additional 424,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,262,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,641,000 after buying an additional 188,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA opened at $140.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

