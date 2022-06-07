Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 245.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,809 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.28% of Spirit Airlines worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAVE opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.06). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

