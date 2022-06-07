Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 146,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 258,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

