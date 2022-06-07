CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CTO shares. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

