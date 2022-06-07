CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $65.40 on Tuesday. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $67.38. The company has a market capitalization of $394.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11.
CTO Realty Growth’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.
Several analysts recently commented on CTO shares. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
In related news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
