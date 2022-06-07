CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.63.

CRWD opened at $168.97 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.31.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

