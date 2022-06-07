CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will report $49.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.80 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $216.64 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $219.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,661. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

