Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.36 and last traded at $62.36. 604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings accounts.

