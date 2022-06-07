Credits Price Reaches $0.0099 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $223,699.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

