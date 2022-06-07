Credit Suisse Group Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $156.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.54.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE:UHS opened at $121.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.