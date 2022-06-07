Credit Agricole S A Has $239,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.