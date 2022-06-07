Credit Agricole S A Has $225,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

NYSE:TD opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

