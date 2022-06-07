Credit Agricole S A Acquires 534 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pentair were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNR. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $5,300,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 112,680 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Pentair by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,017 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

