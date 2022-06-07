Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CELZ stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.
Creative Medical Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
