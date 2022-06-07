Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $72.13. 4,048,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 219.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

