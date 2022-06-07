Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,129 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,129 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $278.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.68.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

