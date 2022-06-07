Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period.
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.
