Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $362.47 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.10 and a 200 day moving average of $370.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

